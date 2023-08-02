LEWES, Del.- A portion of the Georgetown-Lewes Trail is expected to temporarily close next week for weed control.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says that the trail between Fisher Road to Savannah Road will be closed starting August 7th, at 6 p.m. to August 8th at 5 a.m., weather permitting. A rain date for the work has been set for August 8th at 6 p.m. until August 9th at 5 a.m.
Officials say they will be spraying herbicide to help control the vegetation.
DelDOT says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determined that the herbicides, when applied properly, "poses no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment."