GEORGETOWN, Del.- A portion of a roadway in Georgetown will be closed starting next week for paving work.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says that Governor Stockley Road between Bethesda Road and Zoar Road will be closed starting on Monday, March 13th through Sunday, March 26th, for work weather permitting. Access to driveways will be maintained at all times.
Those going northbound will be detoured. Drivers will turn right onto Bethesda Road, then left onto Avenue of Honor, then left onto Patriots Way, followed by a left onto Zoar Road back to Governor Stockley Road.
Southbound traffic will be detours by turning left onto Zoar Road, then right onto Patriots Way, then right onto Avenue of Honor, followed by a right onto Bethesda Road back to Governor Stockley Road.