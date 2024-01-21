EDEN, MD– The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office reports a portion of Meadow Bridge Road is temporarily closed while police investigate a traffic collision.
Troopers say a nearly 2.5-mile stretch of the road is closed, from Seatick Road to Backbone Road.
The announcement came at 6:35 a.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use extreme caution while icy conditions persist, especially on back roads.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.