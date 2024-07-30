WATER OUTAGE GENERIC

OCEAN PINES, MD.- Some people who live in Ocean Pines may experience a temporary water outage in August.

Worcester County officials say those who live on Falconbridge Road, Mast Court, Fantail Court, Birdsnest Drive, and a section of Windjammer Road will be without water from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, weather dependent.

They say an outside contractor will perform routine water line maintenance. Workers from the Worcester County Water Department will then flush the lines eliminating brown water.

