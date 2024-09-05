SEAFORD, DE- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says a portion of a Seaford road will temporarily close for roadwork in September.
DelDOT says Pepper Road between Concord Road and Baker Mill Road will shut down to install a cross road pipe.
They say the work will start Friday, September 13th, and last through Friday, September 20th.
Detours will be in place:
- Traffic on eastbound SR 20 Concord Road wanting to travel north on Pepper Road will turn left on Fleetwood Pond Road, turn right at Baker Mill Road, returning to Pepper Road.
- Traffic on westbound SR 20 Concord Road wanting to travel north on Pepper Road will turn right on Fleetwood Pond Road, turn right at Baker Mill Road, returning to Pepper Road.
- Traffic on eastbound Baker Mill Road wanting to travel south on Pepper Road will turn right on Fleetwood Pond Rd, turn left on SR 20 Concord Road, returning to Pepper Road.
- Traffic on westbound Baker Mill Road wanting to travel south on Pepper Road will turn left on Fleetwood Pond Road, turn left on SR 20 Concord Road, returning to Pepper Road.