BRIDGEVILLE, DE- A portion of Seashore Highway in Bridgeville is set to temporarily close for roadwork.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says Seashore Hwy (Business Route 404) between Ray and Federalsburg Roads will close beginning Monday, October 14th, through December 19th, for bridge replacement work.
A detour is set to be in place:
- Drivers on Federalsburg Rd wanting to go north on SR 404 BR will turn right on to SR 18, left on to US 13, left on to Newton Road, then back to SR 404 BR.
- Drivers on SR 404 BR wanting to go south will go left on Newton Road, right on US 13, right on to SR 18, right on to Federalsburg Road, then back to SR 404 BR.