Traffic Alert

POCOMOKE CITY, MD– The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says a portion of US 113 southbound is closed for an investigation following a tractor trailer crash this morning.

The crash reportedly happened between Shad Landing State Park and Betheden Church Road. All southbound lanes are currently closed, according to MDOT. 

Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes, if possible.

Maryland State Police are leading the investigation with help from the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office and State Highway Administration, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as information becomes available.

