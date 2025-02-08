MILTON, DE - The Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge announced that portions of Fowler Beach will be closed for 2025 Shorebird Nesting and Migration season.
The Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge says that portions of the Fowler Beach area will be closed beginning on March 1st. The refuge says the closure is "for the benefit of federally and state protected beach-nesting and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plover, oystercatcher, least tern and other species."
The wildlife refuge says the closure includes the bar beach, dunes and back-barrier portions of the area.
The following reminders were shared by the Prime Hook NWR regarding beaches during the beach-nesting bird season.
- Obey all the posted signs and barriers
- Dog walking is prohibited
- Closed areas are subject to change and/or modification at any time
The beach will re-open on October 1st for full visitor use.