HENDERSON, MD - The Maryland Department of Health laboratory has confirmed a positive rabid case in the Cool Spring Road area.
Anyone near Cool Spring Road should avoid contact with wildlife, feral cats, unknown animals, and any animals (including pets) showing signs of illness or rabies. Residents are also advised to ensure their pets and livestock are current on rabies vaccinations.
Exposure includes contact with a rabid animal’s saliva through open wounds, scratches, mucous membranes, or bites. Any bite, regardless of location, can transmit rabies, with risk depending on the animal, bite site, and wound severity.
Rabies is a serious but preventable viral disease that attacks the nervous system. It is predominantly seen in raccoons, bats, and skunks, as well as dogs and cats (domestic animals). All wild or unknown animals must be avoided whenever possible since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime.
To report a potentially rabid animal, please contact Animal Control at (410) 820-1600. You can also contact the Caroline County Health Department if you have had, or may know of anyone who might have had, any possible human or animal exposure to a rabid animal at (410) 479-8045. If you are calling after normal business hours or on the weekend, you can call (410) 829-5910.