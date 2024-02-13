DELAWARE- High school athletes may soon be allowed to secure a payday for their recognition.
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) is considering allowing students to enter into NIL deals, encompassing activities such as autographs, appearances, and brand promotions, a practice already prevalent at the college level.
DIAA Director David Baylor expressed the desire for Delaware to align with surrounding states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where NIL opportunities are already permitted. Currently, state regulations prevent amateur athletes from accepting professional deals.
To maintain eligibility for high school sports, students must retain amateur status, as defined by Delaware's Administrative Code. This status is compromised if a student "uses their athletic position to endorse commercial products or services through various media forms," among numerous other conditions.
Former Delaware athlete Kayla Rogers, now a marketing manager for NIL deals with Altius Sports Partners, views NIL agreements as a chance for students to not only earn money but also gain financial literacy.
"We have to be prepared to help educate the athletes on building their brand, understanding contracts, what it means comes tax season," Rogers said.
This initiative follows the efforts of State Senator Nicole Poore (D- Dist. 12), who convened a task force in September to explore significant changes within the DIAA, addressing issues such as tedious transfer policies. Baylor mentioned a potential connection between the two topics, suggesting that Delaware athletes might consider moving to neighboring states that allow NIL deals.
While there is opposition on social media, expressing concerns about the impact on academic focus and the creation of a show-off culture, Baylor said those concerns are "warranted and that the agency are going to monitor the situation to prevent adverse effects on students."
The DIAA is expected to discuss name, image and likeness deals in their next meeting February 22 according to the director.
The DIAA is set to discuss NIL deals in their upcoming meeting on February 22, with any changes requiring approval from the DIAA Board, the Delaware Department of Education, and a public hearing.