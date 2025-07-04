ASSATEAGUE NATIONAL SEASHORE. -- Entrance fees at Assateague Island National Seashore could soon be increasing, but only for some visitors. A new executive order signed by President Donald Trump directs the Department of the Interior to raise national park fees specifically for foreign guests, while potentially reducing costs for American families.
The directive, issued on July 3rd, is framed by the Trump administration as a way to fund much-needed conservation projects. According to federal officials, the fee hike is expected to generate "hundreds of millions" of dollars for infrastructure improvements and environmental protection across the National Park System.
At Assateague, one of Delmarva’s most visited summer destinations, reactions were mixed.
"I don’t know if it’s really something that should’ve happened," said Trudy Steffey.
She questioned the logic behind the policy, citing earlier budget cuts to the National Park Service that have impacted Delmarva.
"We’re here at Assateague, why don’t we have lifeguards at the beach? Well, because cuts were made to the national parks, and it’s really hurt them in a lot of ways," said Steffey.
Supporters of the move believe that foreign tourists, many of whom plan and save for U.S. vacations, won’t be deterred by a price increase.
"I know that the foreigners come, they're ready to spend money, they're on vacation, they know it's not a cheap place to visit," said Megan McCormick. "So I don’t think it's going to reduce their likelihood of visiting. Overall, I think it could have a positive outcome if done well."
The executive order is still in the early stages of implementation, and park officials have not yet announced how much more foreign guests could be charged, or how much entrance fees might drop for U.S. citizens.