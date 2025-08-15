REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- City leaders in Rehoboth Beach are considering selling a small portion of Lake Gerar Park to a nearby property owner.
City officials said the portion up for sale is worth an estimated $540,000. The section sits near Virginia Avenue, and is a triangular segment measuring just under 1500 square feet. The entire park spans approximately 15 acres, according to officials.
According to city leaders, the property owner looking to purchase the segment is looking to make their adjacent lot 5,000 square feet even. The increased lot size would then allow that property owner to subdivide the homes on their lot into separate parcels.
The potential sale is receiving some pushback from community members, who told WBOC they worry about losing open space in the city.
"We've been coming here for years, and it would be a shame to see part of the park changed," Brian Story said. "I feel like once they sell a little bit, it will all just gradually start to go."
Story said he hopes officials decide against the sale.
"I don't think they should change anything, the park looks beautiful as it is," Story said. "You bring kids and families to parks all the time. It's where people go to gather and connect; we need places like this."
Morgan McClelland often brings her daughter to the park. McClelland says she doesn't think the potential sale would necessarily be a bad thing.
"I don't know if it's a good idea or a bad idea," McClelland said. "I think what matters is if they can maintain the park they still have here."
However, McClelland said she does not think any more of the park should be sold in the future, especially not for housing.
"I think there are a lot of homes and places for people to stay, but there's not enough space for people to relax and linger," McClelland said.
Rehoboth Beach officials are expected to hold a public hearing on the proposal on Friday at 2pm at city hall. Those looking for more information can visit the city's website.