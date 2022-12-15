Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of near gale force wind gusts may occur early Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&