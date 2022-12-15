Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors

TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October.
Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside.
Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
Neighbors say they hear about renovations coming to the building. But, they haven't seen any work done yet. Town leaders say they don't have any definitive information.
"They were going to re-open within a couple of months. Then, the Cambridge post office was saying that it was going to be in early spring. And now, they're talking about mid-summer. It keeps getting pushed back and in all likelihood, we're going to be without a post office for about a year," says Trappe councilmember Brian Schmidt.
People experiencing this frustration are those that have P.O. Boxes. And some say it's tough to pay bills on time.
"I've had some stuff that, was pretty timely, that has sat for a few days. It's an inconvenience because you're not sure when, if ever, it will be restored," says Joseph Mitchell.
Some of those neighbors, like Rosemary Morris, are even forwarding their mail to their neighbors just to avoid that trip to Cambridge.
"It's because my son lives there. He is nice enough to get the mail but it's always a little bit late. By the time you wait for your mail to be forwarded, it's a little bit late," says Morris.
Morris added, "people don't see an end in sight. It's a small town and we pay taxes like everybody else. We should be able to have mail service."
P.O. Boxes are trapped behind locked doors in Trappe, causing plenty of frustration for many in the town.