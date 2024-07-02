OCEAN CITY, Md. -- There are no marijuana shops in Ocean City's town limits, but they could be coming. In anticipation of that, town officials began discussions on Tuesday, July 2nd about where those shops could go.
Deputy City Manager JR Harmon said they plan on following the state guidelines to a tee.
"We're introducing these guidelines exactly like the state has them and hoping that the planning commission will endorse that," said Harmon.
The state laws breakdown like this:
- A dispensary must be at least 100 feet from a residentially zoned area.
- 500 feet from a pre-existing primary or secondary school, a licensed childcare center or registered family child care home
- 500 feet from pre-existing playgrounds, rec centers, library's, public parks and places of worship.
Towns can also spread dispensaries out from one another by half-a-mile.
"We don't have them in town yet but if we do have a dispensary it allows it to spread it out within our 10-and-a-half linear miles of Ocean City," said Harmon.
The recent legislation passed by the state isn't all about being strict however. It puts cannabis on a level playing field with alcohol. House Bill 805 reads "A political subdivision may not adopt an ordinance more restrictive than zoning requirements for a retail dealer licensed under this article."
The bill labels "retail dealer" as someone who sells an alcoholic beverage.
It means come September, when Ocean City's moratorium on cannabis expires, the resort town will need to loosen its leash and allow dispensaries with the proper licensing to open up.
"As long as the property fits within the restrictions that are being set or are recommended to be set by the state, yes," said Harmon.
Tuesday's discussion did feature a public hearing. If the towns recommendations to the planning and zoning commission are accepted, the mayor and city council will still need to give their final approval.