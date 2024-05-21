FEDERALSBURG, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at the new Choptank Community Health building in Federalsburg that they say appeared to be purposely lit.
According to the State Fire Marshal, firefighters were called to the Health System building, which is still under construction, on Hargrave Drive just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21st. According to investigators, workers arrived at the construction site and found a small fire in the electrical room.
The Fire Marshal says an investigation revealed two separate points of origin of the fire, with both remaining independent of each other before being extinguished, indicating the fire was incendiary.
It took firefighters 20 minutes to control the flames, with an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.
The Fire Marshal asks anyone with information on the fire to contact them at 410-822-7609.
Plans for the new Federalsburg Health Center in Caroline County were announced in 2021, with a completion date anticipated this summer, according to Choptank Health.