DOVER, DE- Dover remains under a State of Emergency weeks after a potential cybersecurity breach raised concerns about the security of its networks. With thousands of residents, multiple city departments, and critical infrastructure at risk, officials say they are taking no chances.
Mayor Robin Christiansen, who declared the State of Emergency on January 29, stressed the urgency of the situation, pointing to the potential exposure of sensitive information.
“Payroll system, personal information—all of our departments operate off the same system—the police, fire, EMS."
City Manager Dave Hugg said the breach was first detected when a trusted source flagged something alarming online.
“A trusted source that regularly scans the web—the dark web, those kinds of things—spotted the city’s email address. Popped up on the dark web."
Beyond city operations, Christiansen warned of broader national security concerns, with Dover Air Force Base playing a key role in the decision to act quickly.
“And particularly because the Dover Air Force Base is tied into our utility system. We need to make sure that they’re safe and secure, because that’s a matter of national security."
While officials took swift action, Hugg said early investigations indicate the breach was limited.
“It doesn’t appear that anything other than that was, was, you know, accessed or even, you know, impacted."
Christiansen assured residents that the city is doing everything possible to protect them.
“I just want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the city of Dover is a safe and secure place. That’s my job."
Officials expect forensic analysts to complete their review this week, potentially bringing an end to Dover’s weeks-long State of Emergency.