OCEAN CITY, Md. - Officials say Ocean City buses saw low numbers this past season. Now, the incentive for a free bus pass for local residents is coming back into play.
During the transportation committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Transportation Manager Rob Shearman addressed the struggle of staffing during the season. He tells WBOC that his team will use the off-season to work on ways to keep their staff for 2027.
“This past summer we did not have the staffing level we had hoped for,” he says. “Recruiting went really well for us this past Spring, and in April and May we were well ahead of all of our staffing targets. Then around June we started seeing a much higher level of attrition than we have seen in years past. A number of factors were likely at play which may include health considerations and financial considerations among others.”
Additionally, at the committee meeting, Mayor Rick Meehan brought up that free bus passes for residents were pitched during a debate between the mayoral candidates on Monday, Oct. 12. Transportation Manager Rob Shearman says this is not the first time the incentive has been mentioned.
“The idea of a resident bus pass has come up a number of times in the past few years and the Transportation Committee has declined to pursue the idea,” he says. “Revenue is only one consideration, but it’s hard to quantify what that impact would be without knowing how often the average resident currently rides. We can only speculate at the moment.”
Leo Cherry Uses the Ocean City bus system every day to get to and from work. He says he thinks the passes would be beneficial.
“I'd say a free bus pass to residents would be generally a good idea because a lot of people will go back and forth, almost daily,” he says.” That would save a lot of money in the long run.”
Shearman says the biggest concern about the passes is ensuring that fraud is combated.
“We don’t really object to the idea of doing it, but we don’t want the financial impact to be exaggerated if it opens the door to counterfeit passes and other fraud opportunities,” he says. “We’re happy to cooperate with the Committee and Council to come up with a workable plan if that’s something they want to offer.”
Currently, Ride-All-Day bus passes are $4. Passes cost $2 for those age 65 and over, or those who are disabled or carry a Medicare card. Children 42 inches and under ride for free.