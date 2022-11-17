SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition.
However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it.
According to Clint Sterling, Director for Somerset County Parks and Tourism, the county was recently awarded an EDA grant from the federal government to conduct a feasibility study. It means this project is another step closer to becoming a reality.
"That will look for the possibilities," said Sterling. "What's needed to operate something like this, what ferry routes may look like, what are some infrastructure that may be needed at some of the sites."
The study should be complete within the next six months. After that, each of the municipalities involved, which include Visit Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Calvert County, St. Mary's County, Queen Annes County and Somerset County, will look for a ferry operator.
"We will look to solicit for private operators to operate the ferry and or ferries," said Sterling.
This could turn out to be a multiple ferry system, according to Sterling.
This idea is still in the beginning stages and Sterling said there isn't a timeline for when an actual fast passenger ferry could dock in Crisfield, but local businesses are excited.
Danny Nelson owns Waters Edge Cafe, which is one of the first restaurants people would see after docking in Crisfield.
"It's exponential in what it would do for all of Crisfield," said Nelson.
Nelson also said the increased foot traffic would help out his business, especially in the Summer and Winter.
The towns mayor, Darlene Taylor, agrees.
"It would absolutely be a game changer," said Taylor. "It would allow us to showcase our town to a lot of other people."
Mayor Taylor is also eager to see how this benefits the town economically.
"What it would do for the locals here in terms of creating gift shops and boutiques and restaurants, it would be a catalyst," said Taylor.
Another local business that's excited about this potential ferry is The Crab Place. Paul Giordano, site manager for The Crab Place, feels this would open the door for easier travel to the Western Shore.
"For our employees it would give them some opportunities to get some training across the bridge," said Giordano.
Nelson is also looking forward to the possibility of quickly traveling to the Western Shore.
"For Crisfield to be able to go over there that quickly, would be wonderful," said Nelson.
This is still a work in progress, but Sterling is confident with the county's positioning.
"You can't get a hit unless you’re in the lineup and we feel like we’re there and we’re glad to be," said Sterling.