SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers have introduced a bill that aims to put cannabis and alcohol on a level playing field. If successfully passed, this legislation could overturn recent zoning restrictions implemented in Somerset County.
Under the existing regulations in Somerset County, any cannabis-related business, including dispensaries, growing facilities, and processing facilities, is required to operate within the industrial zone. These regulations were enacted following two public hearings last fall.
However, the proposed bill, currently under debate by lawmakers across the state, seeks to nullify such strict zoning mandates. Political subdivisions would not be permitted to impose more stringent rules on cannabis businesses than those applied to beer, liquor, or wine establishments.
"I would say it's okay," said Bart Redman of Somerset County. "This is America, land of the free."
If the bill is enacted, dispensaries in Somerset County would be free to open in commercial zones, provided they adhere to pre-existing state regulations and maintain a distance of at least 500 feet from schools, playgrounds, and libraries and other specific areas.
Despite the potential statewide changes, Somerset County's Planning Director, Jesse Drewer, emphasizes the county's commitment to their existing zoning mandate until the state requires otherwise.
"We will review anything that comes out of Annapolis regarding the Senate Bill and have to study it for feasibility to see what can be implemented, what the requirements are," said Drewer. "As it's still in draft process anything can be added or changed, and then it will move to our county commissioners for a re-amendment of our zoning code."
The proposed bill also reads that political subdivisions would have the authority to reduce the minimum distance of cannabis businesses from specific locations. However, the bill explicitly prohibits an increase in the minimum distance.
The bill has passed the first reading in the Senate. If passed, it would go into effect on June 1st, 2024.