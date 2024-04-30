ANNAPOLIS, MD - Senator Mary Beth Carozza, Mautz, Senator Johnny Mautz, Senator Stephen S. Hershey, Jr, and Senator Jason Gallion, all Republicans, called on Governor Wes Moore to veto House Bill 1296.
Titled " Electricity - Offshore Wind Projects - Alterations" it requires the Public Service Commission to open a revised Round 2 proceeding on June 1, to evaluate certain offshore wind projects. It also prohibits the Commission from approving an application for an offshore wind project unless the application includes commitments for in-State expenditures and investments.
Critics say the legislation was introduced following the January 25th decision by Ørsted to withdraw from the offshore wind energy industrialization project on Maryland’s Coast and would allow the sole remaining offshore wind development applicant, US Wind, to benefit from a renegotiated financing package that harms Maryland’s ratepayers.
The senators also cited other Offshore wind energy projects in other states. they say those "have revealed that the offshore wind energy developers’ business models fall well short of projections and these developers are either halting construction or asking the government for additional subsidies."
Their letter also notes that “HB 1296 may be only the start of future actions to make Maryland’s offshore wind projects financially feasible, and it’s at the expense of Maryland residents, taxpayers, and energy consumers.”
To read the entire letter, click here.