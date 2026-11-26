DELMARVA – A powerful coastal storm is set to put a damper on Thanksgiving celebrations across Delmarva, bringing potentially historic coastal flooding, damaging winds, heavy rain, and the likelihood of widespread power outages.
The National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly, New Jersey, and Wakefield, Virginia, say confidence remains high that the storm will bring significant and potentially dangerous impacts to the peninsula throughout Thanksgiving Day.
Among the greatest concerns is Thursday morning's high tide, which could produce some of the highest water levels ever recorded in several Delmarva communities.
High Wind Warnings and Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect across much of the peninsula, with a Flood Watch also in effect for Maryland's lower Eastern Shore and Virginia's Eastern Shore.
While the worst of the storm is expected Thursday, the NWS warns some impacts, particularly coastal flooding, could linger into Friday.
Potentially historic coastal flooding
The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread moderate to major coastal flooding along portions of the Atlantic coast, Delaware Bay, Chesapeake Bay, and their tidal tributaries.
Some of the hardest-hit communities could see several feet of standing water, leaving roads impassable, threatening homes and businesses, and potentially cutting off access to some neighborhoods.
The NWS in Mount Holly says potentially historic tidal crests are possible in Lewes and Bowers Beach during Thursday morning's high tide.
Meanwhile, the NWS in Wakefield says forecast water levels in Ocean City, Maryland, and Wachapreague, Virginia, could rank among the three highest events in their respective available historical records if current projections hold.
Along portions of Maryland's lower Eastern Shore and Virginia's Eastern Shore, the NWS in Wakefield is anticipating two to four feet or more of inundation in vulnerable coastal areas.
Significant flooding is also a concern for communities along the Chesapeake Bay in the coming days, including Crisfield and areas of Dorchester County. The NWS says moderate flooding could persist into Friday in some communities.
Forecasters warn numerous roads could be closed, with low-lying homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure threatened by rising water.
Heavy rainfall coinciding with high tide could further compound flooding concerns, making it more difficult for water to drain.
Damaging winds and widespread power outages
Strong, possibly damaging winds will be another major concern throughout Thanksgiving Day, even for those living well away from the water.
The NWS in Mount Holly is forecasting widespread wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph across its coverage area, with gusts potentially exceeding 70 mph along the Delaware coast.
Across Maryland's lower Eastern Shore and Virginia's Eastern Shore, the NWS in Wakefield is forecasting wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph or higher.
The strongest winds are expected Thursday morning into the afternoon, though the timing will vary across the peninsula, according to the NWS. The NWS says damaging wind gusts could persist for several hours.
Forecasters warn the winds are likely to bring down trees, limbs, and power lines, potentially leaving thousands without electricity as families gather for Thanksgiving.
The NWS also notes heavy rainfall and saturated soil could worsen the impacts of the strong winds. Those winds could make holiday travel especially dangerous for drivers of tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, and other high-profile vehicles traveling across exposed roadways and bridges.
Neighbors should also be mindful of loose outdoor furniture, trash cans, holiday decorations, and other objects that could become airborne in the strong winds.
Heavy rain and flooding concerns
Several inches of rain are expected across Delmarva, with both National Weather Service offices increasing rainfall projections in portions of their coverage areas as of Wednesday afternoon.
The NWS in Mount Holly is forecasting widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches across its coverage area, with much of Delaware and Maryland's upper Eastern Shore expected to receive two to three inches. Localized rainfall totals exceeding four inches are possible near the coast.
The heaviest rainfall in the Mount Holly forecast area is expected between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.
Farther south, the NWS in Wakefield is forecasting widespread rainfall totals of three to five inches or more across portions of its coverage area, with the highest totals expected in eastern Virginia.
According to the NWS, rain could fall at rates of one to two inches per hour at times Thursday morning.
While the NWS in Mount Holly does not anticipate widespread flash flooding, localized flooding is possible throughout Delmarva, particularly in urban areas, low-lying communities, and areas with poor drainage.
Forecasters also warn fallen autumn leaves clogging storm drains could worsen roadway flooding.
Dangerous surf and extensive beach erosion
The storm is also expected to bring dangerous conditions to Delmarva's beaches, bays, and waterways.
Storm Warnings are in effect across the region's marine zones, with powerful winds and dangerous seas expected throughout Thanksgiving Day.
The NWS in Mount Holly is forecasting ocean waves of 15 to 20 feet, while the NWS in Wakefield says ocean waves could exceed 20 feet in some areas. Waves of six to 10 feet are also possible on portions of the Chesapeake Bay.
The NWS in Wakefield warns extensive beach and dune erosion is likely as powerful winds and waves batter the Atlantic coastline.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected to last into Friday, with the NWS in Mount Holly forecasting ocean waves of 10 to 14 feet and gale-force winds even after the worst of the storm has passed.
Boaters, beachgoers, and residents along the waterfront should avoid areas exposed to dangerous waves and strong winds.
Staying safe during the Thanksgiving storm
With the storm coinciding with one of the busiest travel periods of the year, neighbors should reconsider unnecessary travel, particularly during the height of the storm Thursday morning and afternoon.
The National Weather Service is urging those in flood-prone communities to protect their property and warns against attempting to drive through flooded roadways.
Residents should also take the following precautions:
-Never attempt to drive through floodwater or around barricades.
-Move vehicles away from flood-prone streets, parking lots, and other low-lying areas, if it is safe to do so.
-Keep cell phones and other essential electronic devices charged.
-Have flashlights, batteries, medications, and emergency supplies readily available.
-Stay away from downed trees, power lines, and other storm debris.
-Never operate generators inside a home, garage, or other enclosed area.
-Follow evacuation orders, road closures, and other instructions issued by local emergency management officials.
-Stay away from beaches, dunes, jetties, and other areas exposed to dangerous waves.
Even as weather conditions begin to improve, residents should remain alert for lingering floodwater, downed power lines, and other hazards left behind by the storm.
WBOC will continue to closely monitor the Thanksgiving Day storm. We will bring you updates throughout the day on television, WBOC.com, our WBOC News and Weather apps, and social media.
Stay up to date on the coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.