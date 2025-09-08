SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - September is National Preparedness Month. Emergency officials in Sussex County are demonstrating how residents can be prepared at home if a disaster were to strike.
Sussex County Emergency Management has the mock disaster kits are on display at the Greenwood, Milton, and South Coastal libraries. The kits are filled with examples of what would be good to have in personal kits if a disaster like a tornado or hurricane where to hit. Officials say these kits should include food, water, personal prescriptions, batteries, can openers, and much more. Emergency officials say the hope is that people see these kits at the libraries and are inspired to make their own.
"Typically we get three or four days and notice that a storm is coming. But sometimes we have events without warning. You know, we could have a tornado, something like that," said Emergency Manager Timothy Cooper. "You want to make sure you always have a disaster kit ready to go. You're either going to be told to shelter in place in your home, and you're going to be told to evacuate, and those are things that you can take with you if you evacuate."
For a full list of what to include in home disaster kits, click here.