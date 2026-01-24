MARYLAND - President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Maryland this evening, ahead of the snowstorm expected to hit Maryland on Sunday, Jan 25.
FEMA says federal disaster assistance is now available to Maryland that will supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions.
FEMA also says they can now coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate any hardship and suffering caused by the storm on Marylanders and provide assistance to save lives, protect public health and safety, protect property, and lessen/avert the threat of a catastrophe.
Emergency protective measures, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.