PRESTON, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man in Preston on numerous charges including attempted murder after police say he opened fire on them on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to Richardson Road in Preston on April 16 for a welfare check. While enroute, the 911 Center informed deputies that the subject of the welfare check, John Corey Schmidt, said he was in possession of a gun and would shoot police if they came to his home, according to authorities.
Police say Schmidt opened fire on them as they entered the driveway of the home. He allegedly shot at them again while they spoke with his father in the yard, according to police, firing from inside the home.
Schmidt then smashed a window and threw his gun into the yard, police say, and was taken into custody. He is currently being held on no bond on the following charges:
-Attempted 1st degree murder (3 counts)
-Attempted 2nd degree murder (3 counts)
-1st degree assault (3 counts)
-Reckless endangerment (3 counts)
-Firearm use during a violent crime
-2nd degree assault