PRESTON, MD - An Eastern Shore angler has been named Maryland’s 14th Master Angler under the state’s Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) FishMaryland program.
Jeremy Elmore, of Preston, was awarded the recognition after catching 10 trophy-sized fish of different species in Maryland waters. His first qualifying fish was a Spanish mackerel measuring at 27 inches, the largest he’d seen. After that, Elmore challenged himself to reach the Maryland Master Angler Status.
“I started fishing at a young age and was introduced to it by my father,” Elmore said. “I grew up fishing near Baltimore and also down near Cape Charles, Va. on vacations. Needless to say, I was hooked. Fishing runs through my mind constantly and is literally my personality.”
In order, Elmore’s qualifying catches are as follows:
-Spanish mackerel – 27 inches
-Chesapeake channa (northern snakehead) – 30 inches
-Sheepshead – 24 inches
-Striped bass – 48 inches
-Yellow perch -14 inches
-Carp – 31 inches
-Chain pickerel – 24.5 inches
-Cobia – 46 inches
-Red drum- 41.5 inches
-Largemouth bass – 21 inches
More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and DNR’s FishMaryland program can be found here.