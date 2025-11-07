DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Agriculture has announced a backyard flock of poultry has returned a presumptive positive detection of avian influenza in Kent County.
State officials say this is the first detection of bird flu in Delaware during the 2025-2026 waterfowl migratory season. Bird flu is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that can spread quickly between birds such as chicken, ducks, turkeys, and geese through nasal and eye secretion and manure.
According to the DDA, the affected flock has been quarantined and the remaining birds are being euthanized to prevent further spread of disease.
The Department of Agriculture offers the following tips to protect poultry flocks from contracting bird flu:
-Exclude your flock from spaces where wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl, have access.
-Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items prior to contact with flocks.
-Isolate any animals with signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.
-Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source.
-Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.
-Limit, monitor and record any movement of people, vehicles or animals on or off your farm.
Delaware poultry owners who notice any unusual symptoms in their birds are asked to email poultry.health@delaware.gov or call 302-698-4507. More information can be found here.