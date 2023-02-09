REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - At the Philly Pretzel Factory in Rehoboth Beach, Tyler Lennox is the pretzel master.
"We mix a 50 pound bag of flour, mix it with our yeast and our conditioner, and it gets mixed in here for about 10 to 15 minutes," said Lennox as he described some of the equipment his team uses to make pretzels.
In recent days, Lennox and his team have been perfecting some Philadelphia Eagles-themed pretzels that customers can special order for Sunday's big game.
A custom-made Eagles team name pretzel will cost $10, and an Eagles team logo pretzel will set you back $20.
The pretzels are quickly finding their way into some big game party plans.
"I just ordered some Eagles pretzels," said Nancy Sauer of Rehoboth Beach. We're just having a small get-together with a couple of friends, and we're going to win this game."
Sandy Stenitis ordered some pretzels, which will find their way into an Eagles-themed game day layout.
"I've got my green tablecloth, my Eagles paper plates, napkins, meatballs, and an Eagles crock pot," Stenitis said.
For Jeffery Jablon, who was buying some pretzels for his students and hoping to convince them to come out for the green and white, he'll be crossing off a bucket list item this Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
"[I'm] going to my first Super Bowl," Jablon said. "I've had season tickets since about 1998, and going with my brother and my nephews, so looking forward to it."
The special Eagles pretzels are available year-round, but have been especially popular recently. Owners say the order book is filling up fast for pick-up on Sunday.