TALBOT COUNTY, MD - Authorities say a man has been charged after a police chase through multiple towns.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office says on Nov. 19, 2024, around 3:45 a.m., deputies spotted a SUV speeding over 110 mph on Ocean Gateway (Route 50), near Howell Point Cutoff Road. Deputies say the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Dariusz Jordan Hentz, of Upper Marlboro, MD, refused to stop for police and fled at high speed.
Deputies say the pursuit continued through Trappe into Easton, where Hentz’s reckless and aggressive driving posed an extreme risk to public safety and deputies. Hentz reportedly ignored traffic laws, disregarded public and law enforcement safety and engaged in dangerous maneuvers in an attempt to evade arrest. Due to the escalating danger, deputies made the decision to terminate the pursuit in Easton to prioritize public safety.
An investigation later identified Hentz as the driver. On Jan. 28, 2025, the Talbot County District Court Commissioner’s Office issued a criminal summons charging Hentz with obstructing and hindering a police officer, fleeing and eluding a police officer, reckless driving, speeding and additional related charges.
The Sheriff's Office says on Feb. 5, Hentz was served with the criminal summons by the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office, notifying him of the charges and his pending court date in Talbot County District Court.