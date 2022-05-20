PRINCESS ANNE, Md.-On Friday, Deputy State Fire Marshal Bomb Technicians assisted by Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Technicians rendered safe numerous destructive devices located inside a home located at 11347 Stewart Neck Road in Princess Anne, Somerset County.
According to Maryland State Police:
During the execution of the Search and Seizure Warrant seven (7) Improvised Explosive Devices, identified as three (3) complete pipe bombs and four (4) improvised explosive hand grenades. Thirty-two firearms, including several military grade weapons were also located in conjunction with additional bomb making materials and firearm parts.
Deputy State Fire Marshals were notified of the devices by the Maryland State Police after they found them in the home during an unrelated matter. It took bomb technicians several hours to render the devices safe as well as clear the residence of any other explosive threat. All devices were rendered safe on scene without incident.
The occupant of the home, whose name has not been released, is in custody and faces numerous felony charges of manufacturing and possession of destructive devices.
Princess Anne EMS as well as Maryland State Police stood by while bomb technicians conducted their work. There were no injuries as a result of the events.