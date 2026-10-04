PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal says a single-wide mobile home caught on fire Sunday afternoon, and one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fire officials say the fire was around 3:30 p.m. on the 30000 block of Blue Jay Circle. They say the fire was inside the home and it took 20 minutes to contain.
The fire was discovered by a neighbor, and the cause is under investigation.
The estimated loss is about $17,500.
They say anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals.