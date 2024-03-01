PRINCESS ANNE, MD - Owners of a beloved restaurant in Somerset County have been asked to vacate their premises, leaving them and their customers shocked and disheartened. Squeaky's, situated within the historic Washington Inn and Tavern in Princess Anne, is set to close its doors in a matter of weeks, following a 60-day notice from the town authorities.
The owners, Edward and Orlena Wilkes, expanded their downtown business to the Washington Inn and Tavern a year ago, responding to a request from the town to preserve the historical significance of the building. However, despite their efforts and investment, they received the unexpected notice to vacate, they say leaving them with nothing to negotiate or make alternative arrangements.
Edward Wilkes expressed his dismay, stating, "All of a sudden the carpet has been pulled from under our feet and it's like no negotiations whatsoever." His sentiments were echoed by Orlena Wilkes, who described the situation as "heart wrenching" given the short notice and the impact on their livelihood, particularly during their slow time of the winter season.
Customers of Squeaky's were equally taken aback by the news, with one patron, Johnny Beasley, lamenting the loss of a positive community gathering place. "They just got here, and the fact that something so positive...they're leaving and you can't find any way to make it happen," Beasley remarked.
In response to inquiries, Princess Anne Commissioner President Joseph Garner provided a statement to WBOC, stating, "The town of Princess Anne is currently working through the necessary steps to ensure the Washington Inn remains an anchor for our downtown. We are unable to discuss this matter any further at this time."
The Wilkes say they received the notice to vacate back in January, with town leaders citing operational costs as a reason for the decision.
Despite the setback, the Wilkes remain optimistic about the future. "I mean it's no hard feelings at all, I just feel like God's got better things in store for us and we just gotta go through this little bump in the road to go where we need to go," Orlena Wilkes remarked.
Squeaky's supporters will have until St. Patrick's Day to enjoy the establishment's offerings, marking the end of an era.
As they prepare to bid farewell to their current location, the owners are now exploring other avenues to continue their business elsewhere.
They said they need around $30,000 to open shop elsewhere. Click here for the GoFundMe.