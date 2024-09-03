PRINCESS ANNE – The Princess Anne Town Commission postponed a decision on a proposed ordinance regulating marijuana businesses within the town after a heated meeting tonight. The ordinance, intended to align state regulations with Maryland's state laws on marijuana, was met with significant opposition from some community members.
While the town cannot prohibit sales outright, they can establish zoning regulations that would govern where and when marijuana businesses could operate.
Dozens of residents attended the meeting, many carrying signs in protest of the ordinance. Opponents like Robert Hajir expressed concerns about the potential impact of such businesses on the small town.
“We believe it’s anti family—it will increase traffic fatalities, and it will increase crime. We’re morally opposed to it,” Hajir stated.
The ordinance proposed that cannabis businesses would be restricted from operating within 500 feet of schools, daycares, playgrounds, libraries, religious facilities, or parks. Moreover, on property consumption would be banned.
Town Manager Joseph Mangini noted that this zoning requirement differs from those for other businesses,
“Alcohol establishments are permitted in certain zones in the town, but the cannabis operation will still have to be by a special exception because it’s a completely different kind of category,” Mangini explained.
Although, the state passed a law earlier this year requiring Marijuana zoning to be treated the same as alcohol. Princess Anne did not have restrictions on alcohol sales - which they were also looking to establish in the ordinance.
Town commissioners opted to table the ordinance, citing the need for additional time to consider its implications and to conduct a community impact study.
While the town cannot alter state law, opponents of the ordinance vowed to continue their fight.
“Marijuana is not a fundamental right. You do not have the fundamental right to sell marijuana. In this case, what the state is doing is unconstitutional and illegal, and we’ll fight that in federal court because this is a federal question matter,” said Hajir.
Further discussions and the community impact study are expected to take place, though the timeline for these developments remains uncertain.