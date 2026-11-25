SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano expressed her gratitude during her final State of the County address on Wednesday, Nov. 25. She served as county executive for four years, but was ousted by Democratic challenger Ernie Davis.
Giordano recalls why she decided to run in the first place.
“I decided to run because I felt that the acting county executive that was in the role prior to me was a very stagnant administration,” she says. “I didn't think projects were moving forward at all, so I was inspired to run. There were a lot of things that were happening in our country at the time. There was a big group of us. It was a group of us that ran for county executive, county council, school board, because we wanted to see that change.”
During her address, she discussed one of her biggest accomplishments during her term, the financial state of the county. She says it is something that should be celebrated.
“The county went from about a $60 million fund balance to almost $120 million fund balance,” she says. “We've lowered property tax rates. We're the lowest in the state at $0.77.”
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza took the time to thank Giordano for her strong leadership throughout her term. Carozza says Giordano has done a lot for the community.
“A lot has been accomplished in four years in Wicomico County,” she says. “On the fiscal front, on the public safety front, on the economic development front. Those are accomplishments that she deserves credit for working with the partners on moving those forward.”
With Ernie Davis taking her spot soon, Giordano says she hopes progress continues in the county.
“I think that we've done a really good job at laying the train tracks for success,” she says. “I think that we have really started moving in that direction. The only thing that can stop the progress is him. I'm really hoping that he sees the benefit of what we've done.”
Ernie Davis will take the reins as county executive on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Giordano says she will start a new position on Dec. 16, but cannot share any further information.