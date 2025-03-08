TALBOT CO., MD - Project Mission Prom gave away free prom dresses and accessories to high school students across Easton on Saturday.
"Project Mission Prom" was held at the Emmanuel Deliverance Center in Easton on Saturday. The event provided free prom dresses for local high school students. In addition to dresses, there were a wide variety of accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and personal hygiene products. Project Mission Prom says the giveaway aims to "ensure every young person can attend their prom with confidence and style, regardless of financial circumstances."
Organizer Jayla Holliday, says she believes all girls should feel special on prom night. "I believe all girls should be able to enjoy that special night that we've all been through without having to worry about their financial struggles or anything like that", Holliday says. In addition to the dress giveaway taking away possible financial burdens for prom attendees, Holliday hopes the dresses can find a "second home". She says, "it's both sustainable, and it's also community-driven. It's bringing together young people as well as giving gowns that are typically only one use a second chance."
Patience Calhoun, a student at Easton High School, found her prom dress at Saturday's giveaway. She highlighted the importance of the event. "I feel like people that don't have the opportunity to get what they need, can get what they need and look beautiful at prom night."..."I think this is great for the positivity in the community."
This year's dress giveaway was the 3rd year Project Mission Prom has provided local high school students with their spring and summer dance essentials.