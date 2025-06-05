CRISFIELD, MD - The Crisfield City Council's draft budget for fiscal year 2026 includes increases in water and sewage rates within the city limits for the second consecutive.
The proposal would raise water charges by 12% and sewage by 7%. Water and sewer rates increased by 7% and 13%, respectively, in fiscal year 2025.
Danny Nelson owns multiple properties in Crisfield, including the Waters Edge Cafe on West Main Street by the City Dock. He said the possibility of higher utility bills compounds the existing stress of owning and operating a business in Crisfield.
"Our water and sewer system is in dire straits as it is," Nelson said of the additional $139,000 of revenue the increases are estimated to generate. "I think we're putting Band-Aids on this wound."
Nelson said if the increases are adopted, he would like to know exactly how they are being used to address the city's ongoing drainage issues.
Other community members told WBOC that they, too, believe the city should use any additional money generated to update its infrastructure.
"If they do it right, get rid of all the old pipes that were put there in the 30s-40s, just broke up and everything else, I think it'd be fine," longtime Crisfield resident Sterling Clough said.
Nelson also worries that higher utility costs could drive out businesses and deter growth.
"Businesses coming in, the first thing they ask is how is the tax rate and how's the water and sewer rate," Nelson said. "They're both extremely high."
Bazil's New York Style Deli opened on West Main Street in April. Owner Mark Powell said he was shocked to hear the council was considering raising water and sewer rates.
"First year, you always try to break even," Powell said. "Now it seems like I might be in a loss because I'm paying a little bit more on the back end on the utilities."
Crisfield Mayor Darlene Taylor was not available Thursday for comment.
The city council held a public hearing for the proposed utility increases on May 28. A second reading is scheduled for June 10.