DOVER, Del.- HB296 would require scrap metal processors to report when they receive a catalytic converter. This car part is a target of thieves because of it's expensive metals inside, selling a catalytic converter can go for hundreds of dollars. In Fall 2021, Modern Maturity Senior Center was the victim of these thefts when the catalytic converters in their buses were stolen. Transportation manager at Modern Maturity Tonya Newman saying losing the catalytic converters was a significant hurdle.
"So when we came in that morning and discovered that the catalytic converters were stolen, the buses have been fixed ever since then, it was a devastating," said Newman.
Joe Johnson is the owner of Bridgeville Auto Center. Johnson does not buy catalytic converters but says this bill is a good idea to try and catch those who sell these car parts.
"I think it's a great idea, you know. Its goanna, if somebody if the guy selling it to the processor he's gotta be held accountable where he got it from," said Johnson. “Catalytic converters are like to me the tip of the iceberg. There's all sorts of things that need clean up that vehicles when they are recycled they need to go to licensed locations that fall under the scrutiny of laws that are already in the books".
Delaware State Police say in 2016 there were 17 catalytic converter thefts, then in 2021 there were 1,071. Johnson says he believes that is because of the value of the metals increasing.
"As the market value increases, the thefts are gonna increase. And we've had some really high levels over the years. Before that you could leave them out in the yard because they were basically trash," said Johnson.
Johnson says he supports this bill but also recognizes that this is not a silver bullet.
"It's the guys that aren't licensed that are not only dealing in the black market for catalytic converters but they're also violating laws by polluting the ground by taking cars apart in the back yard and oil goes into the ground and antifreeze goes into the ground," said Johnson.
Tonya Newman is happy that this bill is in the works to maybe stop someone from stealing a catalytic converter.
"Well I think that that is good.. because this happens and it slows everything down," said Johnson.
The bill will now move to the Delaware senate for consideration.