BERLIN, Md. -- A Microtel Inn and Suites could find a new home off Route 113 in Berlin. While the hotel wouldn't be directly in downtown and would be outside the historic district, the initial design has been met with criticism.
For reference, the hotel would go directly across the highway from Berlin Intermediate School.
Chauncey Rhodes, a downtown business owner said it's a commodity some of his customers have been clamoring for.
"For the last five years customers have been saying 'I wish you had a place to stay around here, we would come more often'," said Rhodes.
The plan proposed to Berlin's Planning Commission last week shows a site located on Franklin Avenue, outfitted with of course, the hotel itself, a parking lot and even a pool.
But Bridget Foster, who lives in Berlin, said she isn't sure any location in town should house the type of hotel being proposed.
"It doesn't fit in with the Berlin historical architecture and I think a hotel like that would be better off maybe closer to West Ocean City," said Foster.
If the Modern look were to change, Rhodes said it could have a home in the Worcester County town.
"The charm of the town, it would be nice if things around the town kind of blended in and looked as nice," said Rhodes.
Foster on the other hand said she would need more convincing.
"It might be better if they rework it and so it would look more like Berlin, but still you know we have hotels here," said Foster.
Foster was referring to the Atlantic Hotel, which is situated in downtown Berlin and has 16 rooms.
The planning commissions director did tell us they've asked the developers to revamp their initial design and to come back with something more similar to other buildings seen throughout town.