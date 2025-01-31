MILTON -- A proposed parking impact fee, suggestions for which were presented to Milton's finance committee last year, are back on the agenda at Milton's town council meeting next Monday.
The initial two proposals included one suggesting a dollar be taken from tickets sold to events in town, as well as one recommending taking a percentage of gross sales from local businesses.
However, after a review from the town's finance committee, both initial proposals were rejected. In the minutes from the meeting, the finance committee cited a need for more data on sales from businesses in town. The committee also cited concern that the proposed ticket fee would disproportionately impact the Milton Theatre.
"That would be someone's salary," Jacey Brittingham, Director of Development for the Milton Theatre, said. "We're talking about thirty to forty thousand dollars a year for us."
The finance committee recommended that town leaders evaluate paid parking options needed to generate revenue, as well as develop a parking fee structure based on square footage.
Milton's town manager Kristy Rogers told WBOC in a statement Friday that the idea isn't new to the town.
"Parking fees may seem like a new concept, though in the 1950s there were parking meters downtown," Rogers said.
Rogers said the discussion goes along with town-wide initiatives to increase parking downtown.
"The Town feels passionate about a strategic approach to increase parking spaces throughout the town-center district to ultimately support the economic vitality of our businesses and events," Rogers said.
According to Rogers, the proposed impact fees would offset the financial impact of parking expansion projects.
Brittingham said she hopes the town finds a compromise with local businesses.
"I think something has to be done," Brittingham said. "The town just keeps expanding. I don't see why we can't put in meters such as Lewes has, Rehoboth has, it seems to work for them."
Brittingham said the theatre relies on-street parking due to limited parking options in town. Cindy Sharpe, who works across the street from the theatre at The Mercantile, said they often do the same.
"I'm not thrilled with the idea of merchants selling things having to add a percentage. That would be disastrous for us," Sharpe said. "I think the best thing would be to just put in parking meters."
Milton's town council will discuss potential parking fee solutions at their meeting next Monday. The town manager said she doesn't expect any final decisions next week.