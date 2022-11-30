FENWICK ISLAND, De. -- Town officials proposed an ordinance to adjust the parking ratio for new businesses. Officials say there isn't enough parking, but business owners in Fenwick say the current system works just fine.
The business owner we spoke with said he feels Fenwick has enough parking and that a stricter ordinance for future businesses simply isn't necessary. However, town officials say if this ordinance isn't passed, they're worried what they call an issue of inadequate parking will only get worse.
The proposed ordinance would require new businesses to provide one parking spot per 50 square feet of patron area. For example, a restaurant that has 2,000 square feet where people can sit would have to provide 40 parking spots.
Fenwick's mayor, Natalie Magdeburger, said after receiving complaints from neighbors and businesses about the lack of parking, the town tried to figure out why this was happening.
"What we learned was that the 2013 ordinance was passed and it reduced the parking ratios by 65%," said Magdeburger.
She said that reduction hurt the towns parking situation.
"The effect of it is you can allow a 212 capacity restaurant with 30 employees to come in and only have 29 parking spaces, it explains why you don't have parking," said Magdeburger.
Tim Collins, owner of Southern Exposure, said he and other business owners don't think there's a parking problem, but he feels like those concerns have gone unheard.
"Here we are, we're 25 property owners, you need to listen to us, and they're not listening to us," said Collins.
Collins said this whole situation has been frustrating. He feels like the majority of businesses feel the same way.
"You're seeing 25, 26 property owners out of a total of maybe 30, step into the arena and say we don't want it, it's going to hurt us," said Collins. "There's a reason they're saying that."
Collins said there's a worry this ordinance could bring down property values. However, Mayor Magdeburger said this ordinance would not affect the parking situation for current businesses. It's not an attempt to fix any current parking problems, rather an effort to alleviate any issues in the future.
"It won't fix the current issue, I mean this ordinance is not, does not, apply to any business that in town," said Magdeburger. "Their parking is their parking, what this ordinance does is try to prevent this from getting worse in the future."
But, Collins said he's more concerned about how this would impact any potential future businesses that want to come into Fenwick.
"If there's too much restriction put on the business community, the property owners, the people that own buildings like I do and shopping centers, instead of helping the businesses you'll see a gradual demise," said Collins. "You don't have the growth factor."
A controversial ordinance that could have a lasting impact on Fenwick Island.