WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- A bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly could change how panhandling is handled in Wicomico County, raising questions about public safety and its potential impact on people experiencing homelessness.
The proposed Highway Pedestrian Safety Act aims to improve pedestrian safety on roadways. While the legislation does not specifically mention homelessness, local advocates say it could disproportionately affect Wicomico County’s homeless population.
"In a sense it may, because the majority of the people that are standing in the roadway are homeless," said J. Anthony Dickerson, Executive Director of The Christian Shelter.
However, Dickerson said the bill could be helpful if enforcement focuses on connecting people with services rather than issuing citations.
"Realistically, if you issue a homeless person that has mental health challenges, if you issue them a citation, it's not going to get paid," said Dickerson.
State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R), the bill’s sponsor, said the goal is to improve safety while ensuring people in crisis receive appropriate support.
"Passage of this legislation would enable officers in Wicomico County to deter hazardous roadway behavior, make appropriate contact with inviduals who may be in crisis, connect them with available services and engage mental health co-responder teams when appropriate," said Carozza while advocating for the legislation in Annapolis.
Under the bill, police would be limited in when they can issue citations. Law enforcement could intervene if a person is standing along a roadway that is clearly marked as dangerous or if the individual is acting aggressively. If neither condition applies, the person would not be subject to enforcement under the proposed law.
The legislation is still awaiting final approval in the Maryland Senate.