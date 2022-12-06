Proposed Speed Cameras Could Be Placed In Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Speed cameras could be in the future for the Town of Federalsburg.
Police and neighbors have noticed some dangerous speeding on their streets. On Monday night during a town council meeting, speed cameras were proposed to slow drivers down. Chief of Police, Michael McDermott says the proposal was complaint driven.
McDermott says the discussion about this has been over a year. And, data has been collected from speed monitoring system to decide where and why speed cameras are needed.
"We're not trying to create traps for people. We're trying to create an environment where people can police themselves. That's really the goal. The goal is not to make money off of it. The goal is to make people police themselves, particularly in schools zones in the town," says McDermott.
McDermott says they would have two speed cameras. One being stationary near the elementary school and a mobile one in an unmarked police vehicle.
McDermott added, "The streets were designed for people to travel 25 mph. They weren't designed for 30 or 35 mph. When you've exceeded the speed limit, you're limiting your ability to react. If a kid is crossing a road, and you're going 25 mph, you might be able to see him and stop. But at 35 mph, you're going to run over him."
Those in the community can agree.
"I think they would be a good thing for the town just to slow people down for the children walking through town. I don't like them but I think they would slow people down," says Joe Amalfitano.
"There is a speed limit. If you're in that big of a hurry then leave 15 minutes earlier. Get to your destinations safely and everyone else on the road safe, also," says Ray Miles.
The next discussion and a vote of the proposed speed cameras would be in January.