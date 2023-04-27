DOVER, Del.- A traffic study conducted by Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) revealed an alarming increase in pedestrian deaths along Route 13 in parts of Dover.
DelDOT proposed the solution of lowering the speed limit in certain areas, particularly between Scarborough Road and North State Street, bringing it down from 55 to 40 mph.
According to DelDOT, high speeds are part of the problem. However, the proposal was denied by Dover City Council's Safety Advisory and Transportation committee due to concerns that it alone would not be sufficient in combatting the issue.
"It was denied because there was concern that in and of itself it wouldn't be adequate to address concerns," said Dover's Assistant City Manager, Sharon Duca.
Council members raised concerns about the effectiveness of lowering the speed limit, questioning whether drivers would comply without a strong police presence to enforce it.
Other solutions are being considered, and Duca suggested the speed limit proposal needs to be done in conjunction with other improvements, such as creating pedestrian refuge areas.
Despite the setback, Dover drivers said they see a need for change.
"It gets pretty nasty, people they're like ripping around, it gets high tense and people don't want to let each other over," said Brandon Wright of Dover.
Others echoed the concerns of Dover council members, saying that drivers often disregard speed limits.
"People will do whatever they want to do, they'll drive whatever way they want to drive. I don't think they pay attention to the speed [limit] anyway," said Jerry, a local driver.
Dontray Elzey thinks more crosswalks would be a better solution.
"They don't have enough crosswalks. They should put them, how when you go down Rehoboth they have them after and between lights, they should do that here," he said.
While the proposal didn't make it out of the transportation committee, Sharon Duca says Dover will continue to work with DelDOT to find the right time to bring it back in front of council.
Council members also suggested other safety measures, such as speed cameras and more crosswalks as possible solutions.