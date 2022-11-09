WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Results from Tuesdays election show the majority of voters are against funding the complex with public money. 52% of voters in Worcester County voted against Question A.
"Well I think the people of the county really just made their opinion known," said Ted Elder.
Elder, a Worcester County Comissioner, hasn't really ever been in favor of how this proposed project being funded with taxpayers dollars.
One comissioner who is in favor of using bond funding is Joe Mitrecic, who says he isn't shocked to see the initial results.
"When you take something to referendum and you tell people their taxes are going to go up if we in fact bond this issue out, then they're going to vote against it," said Mitrecic.
One business owner in Ocean City isn't happy.
"I'm disappointed," said Scott Heise. "I think it's short sighted on the voters."
Heise, who owns Pizza Tugos, would just like to see both sides find a middle ground.
"We're one county and we should be pulling for that same rope that accomplishes the same things, I don't think it's that complicated," said Heise.
And, with mail in ballots yet to be counted, those in favor of the complex might get the results they want. It's why those against Question A aren't calling it a victory quite yet.
"We're cautiously and anxiously awaiting the results of those tallies," said Vincent Gisriel.
Gisriel is the Chairperson for People for Fiscal Responsibility, the group of concerned citizens that started the petition which sent this matter to referendum.
Once all the votes are tallied, if it comes out that people in Worcester County ultimately vote against Question A, one the biggest questions will be will this sports complex ever come to fruition? If it does, where will it go and how will it be funded?
"I have not given up on it, I'm going to find a way to finance this and pay for it for the people of Worcester County and to increase the revenue for the county," said Mitrecic.
Mitrecic says he's looking into acquiring federal or state money, as well as getting private investors to help finance a sports complex in Worcester County.