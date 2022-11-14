CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night.
But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules.
The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
If caught after hours, a $100 fine would be given to the parents following a warning. And further offenses would be $200.
Some community members said they have concerns about the violence in Cambridge and feel a curfew is the best solution.
"I think that it is needed because of all the violence that is going on. At 15- years-old parents should know where their children are anyway," says D'nae.
However, Mayor Steve Rideout isn't sold on the idea and believes better methods could be in place.
"We have over $750,000 that's available to the city to start programming that can help address issues. Quite frankly, I think even now we could even implement some of the strategies that they want to implement without having legislation," says Rideout.
Mya Woods agrees with Rideout, saying, "Turn one of these empty buildings into a rec center. It will keep these kids off the streets a little bit longer. It will make them feel fulfilled. They would say 'OK, we went to school, we had time at the rec center, and now let's go in the house because it's getting cold.'"
But Sheri Phillips who walks her dog at night, even suggested the curfew be an earlier time.
"It's getting dark early now at 5 and 5:30. It can be kind of sketchy and scary, when it's dark out here and when you're by yourself. I think it's a good idea."
The pilot program curfew would run through Aug. of next year if approved by the city.
Plenty of discussion and debate will happen before a vote is taken.
Rideout will also host a mayor's forum on Nov. 28 to hear the public input about the proposed curfew.