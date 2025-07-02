2025 Chesapeake Bay Clean-up Deadline For Watershed States Might be Pushed Back

CHESAPEAKE BAY– The Chesapeake Bay Program is seeking public input on the draft revised Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, which updates plans for reaching water quality and ecosystem goals.
 
The Chesapeake Bay Commission signed the original agreement in 2014 alongside the Environmental Protection Agency, the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York and Pennsylvania. 
 
Since 2022, the Chesapeake Executive Council has discussed the probability of some goals not being reached by the agreement's scheduled conclusion in 2025.
 
A study titled "Charting a Course to 2025" identified 13 out of 31 outcomes not expected to be met by that deadline. Officials cited reasons including increased climate change impacts and the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
The Council formed the "Beyond 2025" steering committee to develop strategies for reaching those goals last July, ahead of the 2024 annual meeting.
 
Members discussed the agreement's future at a September meeting, with the Principals' Staff Committee tasked with creating a streamlined structure for the Chesapeake Bay Program. 
 
Council members officially announced a revised agreement at an annual meeting in December, updated to reflect new scientific findings and environmental threats, according to a press release. 
 
"The original 10 goals have been simplified into four: Thriving Habitats and Wildlife, Clean Water, Healthy Landscapes and Engaged Communities," the release says. "Thirty-one outcomes have been streamlined into 21 outcomes; each with relevant targets that will help advance watershed restoration."
 
The revised draft is now available on the Chesapeake Bay Program's website with a list of frequently asked questions a series of webinars planned to detail the changes.  
 
Stakeholders are encouraged to watch the following sessions on the program's YouTube page:
 
July 2: Reimagining the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement
July 8: Thriving Habitats and Wildlife: A Deep Dive into the Revised Goal
July 15: Clean Water for a Healthy Bay: Exploring the Revised Goal
July 24: Healthy Landscapes: Understanding the Revised Goal
July 30: Engaged Communities: A Closer Look at the Proposed Goal
 
Public comment can be sent via email to comments@chesapeakebay.net through Sept. 1.

