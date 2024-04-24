WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Worcester County Commissioners do not take public comments during their public meetings. It has one neighbor frustrated, feeling his elected officials are stifling the voices of the very people who put them in office.
John Adkins went to a commissioner meeting earlier on in April. He wanted to talk to county leaders about his property tax. However, his plan to walk up to the podium and speak unraveled when he found out public comment was not allowed.
He's now hoping the commissioners decide to change that, and his efforts have the support of his hometown government.
The value of Adkins Ocean City home skyrocketed after a recent reassessment by the state. For Adkins, who's living on a fixed income, it presents a problem. The annual price he pays for his property tax will likely increase.
So he wanted to go and ask county leaders if anything could be done.
"The county, from the commissioners, could reduce[property taxes] people over 65 by, say, 25%, and that would mean a huge deal to them," said Adkins. "But to the county, they're not even going to listen."
On Maryland's Eastern Shore every county allows for public comment at their meetings, except one. Worcester County. In February, an item to allow public comment was on the agenda. It failed by a vote of four to three.
Commissioners Eric Fiori, Caryn Abbott, Jim Bunting and Commission President Chip Bertino all voted no. It led Adkins before his hometown council in Ocean City last week. It's why Mayor Rick Meehan penned a letter to the county commissioners, asking them to reconsider.
Part of that letter reads:
"Allowing citizens to make public comments before the commissioners at an open public meeting would promote transparency, accountability, community involvement, and public confidence in the democratic process. It allows the public to actively participate and exercise their right to free speech and express their views on issues directly affecting their lives and our communities. The Worcester County Commissioners are the only local governing body that does not allow public comment at their meetings. Other local governments are taking advantage of this opportunity to listen to the public and gauge public opinion before making final decisions."
One of the commissioners who voted against allowing public comment back in February would have to bring it back up at a future meeting. Adkins hopes it happens.
"Somebody needs to bring it back up, because the public deserves to have the right to speak to the county," said Adkins.
The four commissioners who voted no did not return our calls on Wednesday or were not available for comment.