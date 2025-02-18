ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA — With forecasts Tuesday predicting up to a foot of snow, public works officials in Accomack County are strategizing to ensure safety and clear roadways. Towns such as Onancock have mobilized their resources ahead of the storm, which is expected to hit Wednesday into Thursday.
Onancock town manager Matt Spuck said he is confident in the preparedness of his four-person team.
"We're prepared for the snow, no matter how much comes," said Matt Spuck.
Spuck, who has lived in Boston and Western New York, said he is not intimidated by the potential accumulation.
"This is just a regular snow event," Spuck said. "The only thing I want to make sure of is that everbody's safe."
Outfitting Onancock's small team are new pieces of equipment, including a plow, backhoe and Bobcat skid steer loader. Spuck said the public works crew plans to deploy as soon as the winter weather begins and will continue until all town-controlled roads have been addressed.
"We have 22 miles worth of streets in Onancock and a good portion of them are managed by [the] VDOT secondary system," Spuck said. "But the side streets are all managed by us."
Chincoteague Town Manager Michael Tolbert said their Public Works Department has outlined a similar approach.
"We'll be plowing, sounds like all night on Wednesday night into Thursday morning until the event stops," Tolbert said. "We'll do everything we can to clear what's fallen."
Chincoteague Public Works has a larger crew than Onancock, with a staff of approximately 12 to 15 workers. But both towns are implementing split work schedule to ensure their crew members have adequate rest.
Officials in Chincoteague have asked that people avoid parking their vehicles on the street during the storm, to allow crews to do their jobs as safely and efficiently as possible.