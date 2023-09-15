BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The long-time Delaware event Punkin Chunkin has reportedly found a new venue in Oklahoma, far from its traditional home in Bridgeville
Originally conceived in Sussex County in 1986, Punkin Chunkin was a Fall-time staple event in Delaware, drawing large crowds to the annual pumpkin launching competition. Contestants vie for the longest distance launched from homemade contraptions, many of which are air-powered cannons.
However, logistics issues and legal troubles stemming from serious event injuries have left the event’s future in Delaware unsettled. Punkin Chunkin was not held in 2014 or 2015, and once again was put on hiatus in 2017 and 2018. The last championship was held in 2019, but in Illinois, just before the pandemic put a temporary stop to most large public events. .
This year, Punkin Chunkin has found a new location just outside of Vinita, Oklahoma, according to the event’s official Facebook page. The pumpkin launching is set to return at John’s Tractor Works off of Route 66 on October 28th.
Punkin Chunkin organizers did not make it immediately clear on Facebook or on their website if this is a permanent move or if they plan to keep exploring a possible return to Delmarva. For now, Oklahomans can expect soaring pumpkins while the event’s return to Sussex County remains up in the air.