EASTON, Md. - Purple boxes that have been popping up across Maryland’s Mid-Shore over the past few years hold free supplies that could save a life, and advocates say the need grows as winter approaches.
The boxes, known as “Barneys” are stocked with naloxone, drug test strips and other health resources. Anyone can open one and take what they need.
Naloxone, commonly called Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Grace Street, a recovery community organization based in Easton, was the first on the Delmarva Peninsula to set up a public health vending machine for overdose prevention, according to the organization. It was set up three years ago in the organization’s building in Easton. That machine inspired the Barney boxes.
“We are all about 24-hour no-barrier access to things,” Kelley Callaghan, Grace Street’s founder and director said. “And then somewhere along the line, obviously I realized that the machine is not movable. It’s really heavy and really large, and we wanted something that we could put out into the community and also move…”
About two years ago, Grace Street began placing the boxes in Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties. State grants pay for the medication.
Grace Street reported about a dozen boxes are now in place, and they are restocked weekly. Close to 5,000 doses of naloxone have been distributed over the past year, the organization reports.
Deadrein Jones, owner of Jones Mini Mart in Cambridge, has one in front of his store.
“People come daily, you know, it’s a blessing,” Jones said. “I wish you guys could see it does a lot. Every now and then they’re sleeping outside and you don’t know if they’re dead or alive, but, you know, we’re going to check on them. We’re going to make sure we got the Narcan right here to bring them back around if they’re in trouble.”
The Neighborhood Service Center was the first partner organization to agree to host a box. Andy Hollins, the center’s executive director, said around-the-clock access is a key benefit.
“We’re looking for any additional resources we can add to our community clients that come in and need assistance,” Hollins said. “One of the biggest things about the Barney boxes is 24 seven access. Even when we’re not here. So it makes it readily available to anybody in need. So that’s a real positive for all of us.”
Hollins said the box sees steady foot traffic.
“My position is that it’s all levels of the economic parts of society, it’s not just our clients,” Harris said. You can see that box being used by anybody from any walk in this community. It really is widespread. It’s not just related to those with lower income.”
Callaghan said drug use tends to rise in winter. People look for places to get warm, and housing resources are scarce. Callaghan also said the holidays can add emotional strain for families affected by addiction
“The other thing that I realize is that when people are using substances, they tend to not feel the cold,” Callaghan said. “So you’ll have people that are outside and they don’t realize that they’re as cold as they are. So you have a lot of other health issues that come along with people, you know, potentially freezing to death and not realizing it.”
Naloxone still works in cold weather and can be kept in a car, Callaghan added.
Callaghan also said she hopes the boxes help break the stigma around naloxone, though more work is needed to change attitudes about using and carrying it.
“Anything that can help somebody stay alive, why not do it? What’s it going to hurt you? You know, I mean, people can argue about all of the things, but at the end of the day, if we have the ability to keep our people alive, I don’t see why we wouldn’t do that," Callaghan said.
Dorchester County:
Stop Shop, Hurlock
Groove City Mini Market, Cambridge
Jones Mini Mart, Cambridge
Talbot County:
Neighborhood Service Center, Easton
Days Inn, Easton
Kronsberg Park, Tilghman
Grace Street, Easton (inside, vending machine)
Caroline County:
St. Luke’s Church, Denton
Aaron’s Place, Denton
7-11, Denton
Lucky’s Corner, Federalsburg
Recycling Bins, Federalsburg
Queen Anne’s County
Go Mart, Church Hill
Grace Street’s 24/7 Peer Line is 443-439-1820.
Grace Street is a recovery community organization that focuses on building “recovery capital,” the resources that help people sustain recovery, and on harm reduction such as distributing naloxone and drug test strips. Kelley Callaghan said the group works to fill gaps in local services, especially nights and weekends, using a peer-led approach with no set agenda.