MARYLAND - A proposed ban on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” in pesticides is gaining traction in Maryland, but it is facing pushback from some farmers, including those on the Eastern Shore.
PFAS chemicals have been linked to cancer and other health risks, leading lawmakers to push for their removal from agricultural products. The debate has divided farmers, with some arguing the ban is necessary to protect public health and the environment, while others warn of potential financial and operational burdens.
Lindsay Thompson, a Queen Anne’s County farmer and executive director of the Maryland Grain Producers Association, opposes the ban, saying pesticides already undergo rigorous safety testing.
“For a pesticide to be on the market and used, it has to go through a risk assessment and prove that it does not provide any undue risk to human health or the environment,” Thompson said.
She also warned that switching to PFAS-free alternatives could impact crop yields and profitability.
“Some of these products that efficient alternatives are not available could result in yield loss and therefore loss of profit as well,” she said.
Stephen Kraszewski, an organic farmer who supports the ban, believes safer alternatives exist and should be prioritized.
“We’re trying to make sure farmers can do what they want to do—more safely and securely—while leaving the land in better shape than they found it,” he said.
While he acknowledged concerns about financial impacts, he said resources are available to help farmers transition.
“We understand that. And we are there to help them, show them what the alternatives are,” Kraszewski said. “We've tried to get the opposition to the bill to explain to farmers that we do have other options in the state.”
The proposed legislation has been introduced in both the Maryland House and Senate but has yet to advance out of committee. Similar measures have failed in previous legislative sessions.
If passed, the bill would take effect in October, with a phased implementation. Restrictions on PFAS pesticide use would begin in 2026, with a ban on sales starting in 2027. By 2028, their use would be prohibited statewide.